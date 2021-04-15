State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.77 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 257.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 340.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.18 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

