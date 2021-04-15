Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$15,754.80 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$15,754.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,468,606.64.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.80 million and a PE ratio of 37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.