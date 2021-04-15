Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. United Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 803,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $169,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $166.11 and a 1-year high of $259.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

