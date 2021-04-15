Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

MD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

