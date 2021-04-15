Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

