State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 17,728 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

