State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $895.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $558.61 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $829.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

