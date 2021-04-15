Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

