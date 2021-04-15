The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.