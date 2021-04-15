TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,053,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,807,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,006,000 after acquiring an additional 344,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TC Energy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

