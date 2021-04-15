Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

