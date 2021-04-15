SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 38,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.