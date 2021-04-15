Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,227 shares of company stock valued at $36,095,150. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $91.45 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

