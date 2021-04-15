Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $226.52 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.