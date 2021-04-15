Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

