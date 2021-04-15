Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 212.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

