Private Capital Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.