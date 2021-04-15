Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $172.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

