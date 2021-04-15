Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 83.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 367.9% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

