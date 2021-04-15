Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.