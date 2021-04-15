Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quantum Solar Power stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Quantum Solar Power has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Quantum Solar Power Company Profile
