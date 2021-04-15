Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quantum Solar Power stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Quantum Solar Power has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Quantum Solar Power Company Profile

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements.

