Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amincor stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Amincor has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

