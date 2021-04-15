Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amincor stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Amincor has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About Amincor
