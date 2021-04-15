Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,352.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,633.28.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

