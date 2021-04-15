Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz Purchases 2,500 Shares

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 2,500 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $21,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

