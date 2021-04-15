Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.01 ($4.72).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

