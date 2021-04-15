Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.30.

NYSE RACE opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.