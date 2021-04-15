Lennox International Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.54.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $328.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.65. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $168.94 and a 12-month high of $334.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

