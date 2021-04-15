William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

