RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

RH stock opened at $602.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.01. RH has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

