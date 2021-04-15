Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

