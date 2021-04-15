Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

