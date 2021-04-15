DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,193 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1,581.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

