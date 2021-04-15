Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

