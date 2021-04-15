AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.17.

NYSE ATR opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

