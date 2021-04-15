Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.76 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,245.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

