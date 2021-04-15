First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 5,700 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steelcase by 809.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 625,411 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

