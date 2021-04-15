First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

