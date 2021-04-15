General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

