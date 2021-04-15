First Hawaiian Bank Sells 133 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Five Below by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $194.96 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.