RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RGLXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

RTL Group stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

