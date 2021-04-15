Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 227,514 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after acquiring an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

