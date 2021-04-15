Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

