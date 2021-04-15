Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

