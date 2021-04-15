Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $292,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

