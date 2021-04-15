Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,520 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

