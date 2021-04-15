Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.