Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $717.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

