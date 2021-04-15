Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $435.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.