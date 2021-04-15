CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

