Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

